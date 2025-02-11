Following the indie success of Transatlanticism, Death Cab For Cutie signed with a major label and released their first platinum-selling album, Plans. That was 20 years ago, so to celebrate the anniversary, Ben Gibbard & Co. are playing the album in its entirety in three cities: Seattle, Chicago, and Brooklyn.

“Plans is an album that changed the trajectory of Death Cab For Cutie forever — it was our major label debut, it went platinum, and earned us our first Grammy nominations,” Gibbard said in a statement. “We are only playing a few shows in its honor as we’re currently working on our next studio album, but we would be remiss to not take the opportunity to celebrate the 20th anniversary in some fashion.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, February 13, at 10 a.m. local time and will go on sale on Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time for Seattle and Brooklyn and 9 a.m. CT for Chicago. You can find out more information here.

Check out the Plans 20th anniversary tour dates below.