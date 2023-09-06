This year marks a big one for Death Cab For Cutie. In 2003, the band released their fourth studio album, Transatlanticism, which proved to be a breakthrough album for them. Two decades after the fact, Death Cab has embarked on a special tour commemorating this special album.

The tour kicked off last night (September 5) at The Anthem in Washington DC, where Death Cab performed the album in its entirety (per setlist.fm). Later in the night, Death Cab’s lead vocalist Ben Gibbard performed as his side project, The Postal Service, in a special commemorative concert for the Give Up album, which was also released in 2003.

The tour for both albums will continue throughout the United States into October.

You can see the setlist for Death Cab For Cutie’s set, as well as the remaining tour dates below.

1. “The New Year”

2. “Lightness”

3. “Title And Registration”

4. “Expo ’86”

5. “The Sound Of Settling”

6. “Tiny Vessels”

7. “Transatlaticism”

8. “Passenger Seat”

9. “Death Of An Interior Decorator”

10. “We Looked Like Giants”

11. “A Lack Of Color”

09/08/2023 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

09/09/2023 — Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center

09/10/2023 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

09/12/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

09/13/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

09/14/2023 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

09/19/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/20/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/21/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

09/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/26/2023 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/27/2023 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/04/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater At Virgin Hotels

10/06/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/09/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/10/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/11/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/13/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/15/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Death Cab For Cutie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.