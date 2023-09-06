This year marks a big one for Death Cab For Cutie. In 2003, the band released their fourth studio album, Transatlanticism, which proved to be a breakthrough album for them. Two decades after the fact, Death Cab has embarked on a special tour commemorating this special album.
The tour kicked off last night (September 5) at The Anthem in Washington DC, where Death Cab performed the album in its entirety (per setlist.fm). Later in the night, Death Cab’s lead vocalist Ben Gibbard performed as his side project, The Postal Service, in a special commemorative concert for the Give Up album, which was also released in 2003.
The tour for both albums will continue throughout the United States into October.
You can see the setlist for Death Cab For Cutie’s set, as well as the remaining tour dates below.
1. “The New Year”
2. “Lightness”
3. “Title And Registration”
4. “Expo ’86”
5. “The Sound Of Settling”
6. “Tiny Vessels”
7. “Transatlaticism”
8. “Passenger Seat”
9. “Death Of An Interior Decorator”
10. “We Looked Like Giants”
11. “A Lack Of Color”
09/08/2023 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
09/09/2023 — Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center
09/10/2023 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
09/12/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
09/13/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
09/14/2023 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater
09/19/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/20/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/21/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
09/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/26/2023 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
09/27/2023 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
10/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/04/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater At Virgin Hotels
10/06/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/09/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/10/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/11/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/13/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/15/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
