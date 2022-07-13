Earlier this month, Death Cab For Cutie debuted a new song called “Here To Forever” live on stage in Rhode Island. It would seem, then, that the tune would be the next single from the band’s upcoming album, Asphalt Meadows. Indeed, it is: The song came out at midnight today (July 13) and was followed hours later by a video.

The clip pokes fun at the vinyl shortages and delays that plagued the music industry last year, with Ben Gibbard rolling up to a pressing plant to pick up copies of the new album. However, a couple of goofball employees (Natalie Palamides and Courtney Pauroso) tell him the LPs aren’t ready yet. They suggest Gibbard himself helps with production to speed things up, which he does as clips of that process break up performance footage of the song, a jaunty sort of classic DCFC indie rocker.

Ben Gibbard says of the track in a statement, “It’s a song both about our impermanence and the anxiety of these times. It’s also about wanting to believe in something bigger even when it feels like nothing is out there.”

Watch the “Here To Forever” video above.

Asphalt Meadows is out 9/16 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

