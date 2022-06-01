Death Cab For Cutie is nearing a major career milestone, as the group’s tenth album, Asphalt Meadows, is set to drop this September. When they announced the album last month, they shared the single “Roman Candles,” for which they’ve now released a proper video. It’s a neat one, too: In the single-shot clip, the band performs the song in a room as they’re fitted with protective equipment and pyrotechnics go off around them.

The band previously said of the song, “‘Roman Candles’ is about the crippling, existential dread that goes hand in hand with living in a nervous city on a dying planet, and that the only way to be in the moment is to let it all go.” Ben Gibbard added, “The lyrics were cobbled from a couple of different songs dealing with my general sense of anxiety; the feeling that the fabric that weaves a functioning society together was crumbling during the pandemic.”

Watch the “Roman Candles” video above. Also revisit our (pre-Asphalt Meadows) rankings of Death Cab’s best songs here.

Asphalt Meadows is out 9/16 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

