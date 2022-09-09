In just one week, Death Cab For Cutie will release their highly anticipated album Asphalt Meadows. They’ve released “Roman Candles,” “Here To Forever,” and “Foxlove Through The Clearcut” thus far, and today they’re back with “Rand McNally.” This song, though, is not being unveiled through conventional means; it’s being streamed at over 800 venues they’ve played at around the world via Geotag.

“Rand McNally” can be streamed by going anywhere Death Cab for Cutie has played in the last 25 years or will play on their forthcoming tour. The location will unlock the track with a QR code; just go to this website.

“‘Rand’ was written for everyone we toured with back in the day, for everyone who let us sleep on their floor, and for past bandmates,” Ben Gibbard said of the new song. “I felt after all these years that they deserved their own folk song. But also a promise to keep going and keep creating.”

In addition to this new single, the band has also announced a “Live From Home” livestream at Gibbard’s Seattle home studio on Monday, September 12 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. The performance will be feature a Q&A and benefit the Brigid Alliance, a reproductive rights group. “I started Live From Home during the pandemic when I wanted nothing more than to play music with my bandmates,” said Gibbard. “As we’re now back together, it feels only fitting to have everyone in that little room with me to bring it full circle.”

Asphalt Meadows is out 9/16 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

