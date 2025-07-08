It appears Deftones have something new coming.

At a performance in London last week, they teased something called “Private Music,” along with what seemed to be a release date of July 10.

Now, they’ve taken the tease to social media. Yesterday (July 7), on Instagram, they shared two images, what appear to be screenshots from a music video or something similar. The first one has overlaid text that reads, “negative space in cycles been caught on our radar,” and the second says, “we’ve been waiting here patiently locked in this state clocking our time.”

In a 2024 interview (as Metal Injection notes), Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter said of the project, “I feel this one sounds like a continuation of Ohms and Koi, that’s what I would say… I tell you what, I think when you hear it, like all of our records, you will hear our sound. You’ll hear us. But I think you’re going to hear things on this one that you never heard on any of them.” He also said of Chino Moreno, “He’s really good at flipping up what he does, like, he always changes what he does, [while] still doing what he does. It’s actually pretty dope.”

This comes after Everlast said the band is prepping a new album set for August and noted, “[It] sounds like Deftones all got in time machines and got back out and hit the studio last week and are feeling young and beautiful. That record is amazing, man, all three [songs] that I heard… It’s gonna be a good musical summer for people who like what we do.”