The latest Deftones album is 2020’s Ohms, and while it’s been nearly five years since then, it looks like a new one is coming very soon.

In a recent appearance on The Dr. Greenthumb Show (as MetalSucks notes), Everlast was with Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter and he said:

“Since we’re going to be on this kind of, you know, throwing flowers around attitude, this man has a record coming out much sooner, in August, that I just heard a few songs from. [It] sounds like Deftones all got in time machines and got back out and hit the studio last week and are feeling young and beautiful. That record is amazing, man, all three [songs] that I heard… It’s gonna be a good musical summer for people who like what we do. Or summer for them; for you and me, probably end of the year.”

Son Doobie of the hip-hop group Funkdoobiest also said in the same interview, “The music you played Steph, [Carpenter] is always treating us to what he’s got going. And, man, those songs are amazing. And, like I said, man, Chino [Moreno] sounds amazing… Just on it, man, and sharp, man.”

However, there has been no official confirmation from the band that an album is coming.

Watch the full interview here. Also revisit our interview with Moreno, in which he reviews every Deftones album.