Destroyer has been consistent with releasing new albums since the ’90s, and their latest was 2020’s Have We Met. Now, they’re getting ready to quickly follow that up with Labyrinthitis, their newly announced thirteenth LP that’s set to drop on March 25. They also shared a video for “Tintoretto, It’s For You,” an adventurous tune that packs a lot of musical ideas into three minutes.
Dan Bejar says of the video:
“I had an idea of writing a couple lines on the idea of ‘mystery’ and ‘goin nowhere,’ as they are two of my favorite themes. That and the Grim Reaper and being pursued by some silent, unnamable thing that constantly lurks one foot to the left of you. Especially as the world’s decay becomes increasingly less abstract. Also wanted to write on the romance of terror. The song ‘Tintoretto, It’s for You’ speaks to all these things, oddly enough so does the video.”
Watch the “Tintoretto, It’s For You” video above and find the Labyrinthitis art and tracklist below. In case you missed it, also check out his previously announced 2022 tour dates below.
1. “It’s In Your Heart Now”
2. “Suffer”
3. “June”
4. “All My Press Dresses”
5. “Tintoretto, It’s For You”
6. “Labyrinthitis”
7. “Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread”
8. “It Takes A Thief”
9. “The States”
10. “The Last Song”
04/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
04/23 — Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
04/24 — Boise, ID @ The Olympic
04/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
04/27 — Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater
04/28 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
04/29 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
04/30 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
05/02 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/04 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
05/05 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/08 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/09 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
05/10 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/11 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/12 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/13 — St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
05/14 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
05/15 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
05/16 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
05/17 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
05/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
05/21 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
05/22 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Labyrinthitis is out 3/25 via Merge. Pre-order it here.