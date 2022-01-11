Destroyer has been consistent with releasing new albums since the ’90s, and their latest was 2020’s Have We Met. Now, they’re getting ready to quickly follow that up with Labyrinthitis, their newly announced thirteenth LP that’s set to drop on March 25. They also shared a video for “Tintoretto, It’s For You,” an adventurous tune that packs a lot of musical ideas into three minutes.

Dan Bejar says of the video:

“I had an idea of writing a couple lines on the idea of ‘mystery’ and ‘goin nowhere,’ as they are two of my favorite themes. That and the Grim Reaper and being pursued by some silent, unnamable thing that constantly lurks one foot to the left of you. Especially as the world’s decay becomes increasingly less abstract. Also wanted to write on the romance of terror. The song ‘Tintoretto, It’s for You’ speaks to all these things, oddly enough so does the video.”

Watch the “Tintoretto, It’s For You” video above and find the Labyrinthitis art and tracklist below. In case you missed it, also check out his previously announced 2022 tour dates below.

1. “It’s In Your Heart Now”

2. “Suffer”

3. “June”

4. “All My Press Dresses”

5. “Tintoretto, It’s For You”

6. “Labyrinthitis”

7. “Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread”

8. “It Takes A Thief”

9. “The States”

10. “The Last Song”

04/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

04/23 — Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

04/24 — Boise, ID @ The Olympic

04/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

04/27 — Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater

04/28 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

04/29 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

04/30 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

05/02 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/04 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

05/05 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/08 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/09 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

05/10 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/11 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/12 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/13 — St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

05/14 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

05/15 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

05/16 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

05/17 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

05/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

05/21 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

05/22 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Labyrinthitis is out 3/25 via Merge. Pre-order it here.