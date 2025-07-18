Steven and Ian open with a conversation about Steven’s upcoming trip to London and whether he’ll actually get to see Oasis. Then they talk about the Fantasy Album Draft and how Clipse did slightly worse than Steven hoped, perhaps because there’s “dad rap” fatigue with critics. They also talk about the new album by Alex G, and how he was able to make his most accessible music without losing his essential Alex G-ness.

Then they transition to the new Deftones single, and how the long-running metal act keeps growing in public estimation. Finally, they conclude with a discussion of Tame Impala’s Currents, which turns 10 this week.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up the up emo band Sport and Steven reps for psych-rock veteran Andy Boay.

