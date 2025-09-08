Joe Keery is on a roll. He reunited with his pre-Stranger Things band Post Animal earlier this year. He’s playing Stephen Malkmus in a new Pavement movie. A few days ago, he starred in a new Tame Impala video.
Things are exciting on the Djo front, too. He released a new album, The Crux, back in April. Now, he’s already back with new music: Today (September 8), he shared a fresh single, the quick and jaunty “Carry The Name.”
It’s not currently clear if the song will appear on something like a deluxe edition of The Crux, if it’s just a standalone single, or if Djo is planning to quickly follow up with a new album. Either way, he has a run of tour dates kicking off later this month.
Listen to “Carry The Name” above and find Djo’s upcoming tour dates below.
Djo’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Another Bite Tour
09/26 — All Things Go @ Queens, NY
09/27 — Bridgeport, CT @ Soundside Music Festival
09/28 — All Things Go @ Washington, DC
09/30 — Asheville Yards Amphitheater @ Asheville, NC
10/01 — Coca-Cola Roxy @ Atlanta, GA
10/02 — The Pinnacle @ Nashville, TN
10/07 — Grinders KC @ Kansas City, MO
10/13 — The Criterion @ Oklahoma City, OK
10/15 — Arizona Financial Theatre @ Phoenix, AZ
10/17 — Channel 24 @ Sacramento, CA
10/18 — The Greek Theatre @ Berkeley, CA
10/20 — The Greek Theatre @ Los Angeles, CA