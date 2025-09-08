Joe Keery is on a roll. He reunited with his pre-Stranger Things band Post Animal earlier this year. He’s playing Stephen Malkmus in a new Pavement movie. A few days ago, he starred in a new Tame Impala video.

Things are exciting on the Djo front, too. He released a new album, The Crux, back in April. Now, he’s already back with new music: Today (September 8), he shared a fresh single, the quick and jaunty “Carry The Name.”

It’s not currently clear if the song will appear on something like a deluxe edition of The Crux, if it’s just a standalone single, or if Djo is planning to quickly follow up with a new album. Either way, he has a run of tour dates kicking off later this month.

Listen to “Carry The Name” above and find Djo’s upcoming tour dates below.