There’s no official word that a new Tame Impala album is on the way, but Kevin Parker is definitely in the middle of launching a new era. He did so formally last month with the release of “End Of Summer,” a new single that sees Parker pursuing a more dance-inspired direction.

Teasers from a few days ago seemed to indicate that the next Tame Impala single would be a collaboration with Djo, the musical alias of Stranger Things star Joe Keery. Now we know that’s only somewhat true: “Loser” is out today (September 3) and it’s just a Tame Impala song, but the video does star Keery.

The video sees Keery dealing with the aftermath of apparently upsetting a woman. The song itself isn’t as much of a dance number as the single that preceded, leaning more into Parker’s contemporary psychedelic sound.

Meanwhile, Parker recently reflected on the tenth anniversary of his album Currents, writing on social media, “I had more than one existential crisis during the making and release of this album. I couldn’t tell if it was great or embarrassingly bad, not to mention the fans I would lose by switching up music styles so heavily. People recently have asked me if i was feeling pretty chuffed with myself after making this album and the answer is always absolutely not! There was often so much doubt, but I knew it was an album I had to make.”

