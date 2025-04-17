Before Joe Keery started making music as Djo, even before Stranger Things, he was in a band. The “Potion” singer was a member of Post Animal until he left in 2017 to focus on his acting. The sleek psych-rock group has released three albums since then, but now Keery has returned for their upcoming album, Iron.

“When we made [2018’s] When I Think Of You In A Castle, that was near the start of Stranger Things,” Keery explained in a statement. “And now with it kind of coming to an end in my own life, we all felt it’d be great to do something like that again, to go somewhere and be isolated and work on music together. It was a labor of love.”

Post Animal drummer Wesley Toledo added, “We all agreed that even if we went and just hung out, we’d be happy with it. We’re just heartfelt, sentimental, and emotional, but there was a real positivity and optimism among us.” He’s joined in the band by Dalton Allison, Jake Hirshland, Javier Reyes, and Matt Williams.

You can listen to first single “Last Goodbye” above, and check out the Iron album cover and tracklist and Post Animal’s tour dates below.