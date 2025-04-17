Before Joe Keery started making music as Djo, even before Stranger Things, he was in a band. The “Potion” singer was a member of Post Animal until he left in 2017 to focus on his acting. The sleek psych-rock group has released three albums since then, but now Keery has returned for their upcoming album, Iron.
“When we made [2018’s] When I Think Of You In A Castle, that was near the start of Stranger Things,” Keery explained in a statement. “And now with it kind of coming to an end in my own life, we all felt it’d be great to do something like that again, to go somewhere and be isolated and work on music together. It was a labor of love.”
Post Animal drummer Wesley Toledo added, “We all agreed that even if we went and just hung out, we’d be happy with it. We’re just heartfelt, sentimental, and emotional, but there was a real positivity and optimism among us.” He’s joined in the band by Dalton Allison, Jake Hirshland, Javier Reyes, and Matt Williams.
You can listen to first single “Last Goodbye” above, and check out the Iron album cover and tracklist and Post Animal’s tour dates below.
Post Animal’s Iron Album Cover Artwork
Post Animal’s Iron Tracklist
1. “Malcolm’s Cooking”
2. “Last Goodbye”
3. “Maybe You Have To”
4. “Setting Sun”
5. “Pie In The Sky”
6. “What’s A Good Life”
7. “Main Menu”
8. “Dorien Kregg”
9. “Common Denominator”
10. “Iron”
Post Animal’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Iron Tour
04/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren **
04/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex **
04/23 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom **
04/25 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee **
04/26 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre **
04/28 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre **
04/29 — Toronto, ON @ History **
05/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem **
05/02 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner **
05/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall **
05/05 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel **
05/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel **
05/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel **
06/01 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia **
06/02 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy **
06/03 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse **
06/05 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town **
06/06 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town **
06/07 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town **
06/10 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Poolen **
06/11 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene **
06/13 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet **
06/16 — Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk **
06/17 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys **
06/18 — Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja **
06/23 — Paris, France @ Élysée Montmartre **
06/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso **
06/25 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso **
11/01 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/02 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
11/04 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
11/05 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
11/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
11/10 — Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub
11/11 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
11/13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
11/14 — Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records (Blue Room)
11/15 — Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub
11/17 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/18 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
12/03 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
12/05 — Dallas, TX @ Dada
12/06 — Austin, TX @ The Parish
12/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
12/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
12/12 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
12/13 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos (Barboza)
12/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
12/17 — Denver, Co @ Bluebird Theater
** supporting Djo
Iron is out 7/24 via AWAL. Find more information here.