Yesterday was significant in American history: Donald Trump was formally arrested and became the first former or current president to ever face criminal charges. After pleading not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, Trump hopped on a private jet and headed to Mar-a-Lago, where he gave a speech.

Before Trump took the stage, though, a number of warm-up songs played, including David Bowie’s 1974 single “Rebel Rebel.” While Bowie himself is sadly no longer with us to address the situation (he died in 2016), his son, director Duncan Jones, is. He’s not thrilled.

Trump's warmup music tonight includes Bowie's "Rebel Rebel" pic.twitter.com/9UfxvUVupS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2023

After catching wind of his dad’s song’s use, Jones took to Twitter to tweet, “Pretty sure this f*cker keeps on using my dad’s music just to annoy me personally. (Joke. I’m way below his radar.).” In another tweet, he also called Trump a “shifty, grifting, lying sociopath who has lost more money than he’s ever earned.”

Pretty sure this fucker keeps on using my dad’s music just to annoy me personally.

(Joke. I’m way below his radar.) https://t.co/8xwtvtECsv pic.twitter.com/vYFCAtrEAs — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 5, 2023

That’s exactly what he is, mate. A shifty, grifting, lying sociopath who has lost more money than he’s ever earned. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 5, 2023

This is far from the first time Trump has made use of Bowie’s music at events. Just this past November, Trump played “Heroes” after announcing he was running for president in 2024. Jones tweeted at the time, “Pretty sure he’s just doing that now to wind me up,” and added in another tweet, “We’ve been though this before. He used the same track 6 years ago. Ive been told there is little we can do about it.”

Pretty sure he's just doing that now to wind me up. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 16, 2022

We've been though this before. He used the same track 6 years ago. Ive been told there is little we can do about it. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 16, 2022

Revisit Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel” below.