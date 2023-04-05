David Bowie 2007
Getty Image
Indie

Donald Trump Used A David Bowie Song Yet Again And Bowie’s Son Wishes ‘This F*cker’ Would Stop Doing That

Yesterday was significant in American history: Donald Trump was formally arrested and became the first former or current president to ever face criminal charges. After pleading not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, Trump hopped on a private jet and headed to Mar-a-Lago, where he gave a speech.

Before Trump took the stage, though, a number of warm-up songs played, including David Bowie’s 1974 single “Rebel Rebel.” While Bowie himself is sadly no longer with us to address the situation (he died in 2016), his son, director Duncan Jones, is. He’s not thrilled.

After catching wind of his dad’s song’s use, Jones took to Twitter to tweet, “Pretty sure this f*cker keeps on using my dad’s music just to annoy me personally. (Joke. I’m way below his radar.).” In another tweet, he also called Trump a “shifty, grifting, lying sociopath who has lost more money than he’s ever earned.”

This is far from the first time Trump has made use of Bowie’s music at events. Just this past November, Trump played “Heroes” after announcing he was running for president in 2024. Jones tweeted at the time, “Pretty sure he’s just doing that now to wind me up,” and added in another tweet, “We’ve been though this before. He used the same track 6 years ago. Ive been told there is little we can do about it.”

Revisit Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel” below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×