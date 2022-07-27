Indie

David Bowie’s ‘Moonage Daydream’ Documentary Trailer Is An Absolute Trip

If you weren’t lucky enough to be in London or New York City for the immersive David Bowie 75th birthday pop-up experiences, you’ll be able to relive some of the peak moments from the Starman’s career in the upcoming Moonage Daydream documentary. Directed by Brett Morgen (who did the Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck documentary), Moonage Daydream is a comprehensive look at Bowie’s lifetime as an eclectic entertainer through never-before-seen concert footage, pop art, photo shoots, interviews, and of course, costumes galore.

The new trailer opens with Bowie narrating: “You’re aware of a deeper existence. Maybe a temporary reassurance that indeed, there is no beginning. No end. And you find yourself to comprehend a deep mystery.” The lights flash and Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust comes on the screen as “Space Odyssey” begins to play, before a retrospective of what the Cannes Film Festival-featured film will contain. A caption on the clip describes Moonage Daydream as, “…An immersive cinematic experience; an audio-visual space odyssey that not only illuminates the enigmatic legacy of David Bowie but also serves as a guide to living a fulfilling and meaningful life in the 21st Century.”

Produced with full support from Bowie’s estate, Moonage Daydream is set to arrive in IMAX on 09/16 and theaters everywhere 09/23.

Watch the trailer for Moonage Daydream above.

