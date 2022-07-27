If you weren’t lucky enough to be in London or New York City for the immersive David Bowie 75th birthday pop-up experiences, you’ll be able to relive some of the peak moments from the Starman’s career in the upcoming Moonage Daydream documentary. Directed by Brett Morgen (who did the Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck documentary), Moonage Daydream is a comprehensive look at Bowie’s lifetime as an eclectic entertainer through never-before-seen concert footage, pop art, photo shoots, interviews, and of course, costumes galore.

The new trailer opens with Bowie narrating: “You’re aware of a deeper existence. Maybe a temporary reassurance that indeed, there is no beginning. No end. And you find yourself to comprehend a deep mystery.” The lights flash and Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust comes on the screen as “Space Odyssey” begins to play, before a retrospective of what the Cannes Film Festival-featured film will contain. A caption on the clip describes Moonage Daydream as, “…An immersive cinematic experience; an audio-visual space odyssey that not only illuminates the enigmatic legacy of David Bowie but also serves as a guide to living a fulfilling and meaningful life in the 21st Century.”

Produced with full support from Bowie’s estate, Moonage Daydream is set to arrive in IMAX on 09/16 and theaters everywhere 09/23.

