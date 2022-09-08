Dry Cleaning is back with the third single from their forthcoming album Stumpwork, namely the emotional rollercoaster titled “Gary Ashby.” The melodic pop record tells the story of a lost tortoise, showing how being so consumed by tension can allow something people really care about to fall through the cracks.

Stumpwork, preceded by the singles “Don’t Press Me,” “Anna Calls From The Arctic,” and the aforementioned “Gary Ashby,” is set to release on October 21. The LP arrives in the aftermath of two major losses for band members: bassist Lewis Maynard’s mother and guitarist Tom Dowse’s grandfather. “It’s of course devastating to lose close family members but their legacy in Dry Cleaning is wholly positive,” Dowse said about the losses. “The moments in the songs which are upbeat and joyful made me think of them both the most.”

Dry Cleaning is also preparing to embark on a worldwide headlining tour in conjunction with the album’s release, beginning on September 17 in Solana Beach, California, and finishing up in Antwerp, Belgium on April 1 in 2023. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 14, though there is a special fan presale beginning on Friday, September 9 for those subscribed to the Dry Cleaning mailing list.

Listen to “Gary Ashby” above. Below, find the Stumpwork cover art as well as Dry Cleaning’s upcoming tour dates.

09/17/2022 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

09/18/2022 – Los Angeles, US @ Primavera Sound LA

09/20/2022 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/21/2022 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

09/22/2022 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

11/08/2022 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

11/09/2022 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

11/11/2022 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

11/12/2022 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City

11/30/2022 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room

12/01/2022 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

12/06/2022 – Auckland, NZ @ Tuning Fork

12/07/2022 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran

12/09/2022 – Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside

12/10/2022 – Meredith, AU @ Meredith Festival

12/12/2022 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

12/13/2022 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

12/14/2022 – Sydney, AU @ Manning Bar

12/16/2022 – Perth, AU @ Rosemount Hotel

01/10/2023 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

01/11/2023 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

01/13/2023 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

01/14/2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

01/17/2023 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

01/18/2023 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

01/19/2023 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

01/21/2023 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

01/23/2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

01/24/2023 – Tucson, AZ @ Congress Plaza

01/26/2023 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

01/27/2023 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

01/28/2023 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

01/29/2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

01/31/2023 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

02/01/2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/02/2023 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneers Works

02/14/2023 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

02/15/2023 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

02/17/2023 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

02/18/2023 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

02/20/2023 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

02/21/2023 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

02/22/2023 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

02/24/2023 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

02/25/2023 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

02/26/2023 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

02/28/2023 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

03/01/2023 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

03/03/2023 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

03/13/2023 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

03/15/2023 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

03/16/2023 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

03/18/2023 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

03/19/2023 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

03/20/2023 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/22/2023 – Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2

03/23/2023 – Munich, DE @ Strom

03/24/2023 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

03/25/2023 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum

03/27/2023 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

03/28/2023 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

03/29/2023 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

03/31/2023 – Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo

04/01/2023 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

Stumpwork is out 10/21 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.