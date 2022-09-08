Dry Cleaning is back with the third single from their forthcoming album Stumpwork, namely the emotional rollercoaster titled “Gary Ashby.” The melodic pop record tells the story of a lost tortoise, showing how being so consumed by tension can allow something people really care about to fall through the cracks.
Stumpwork, preceded by the singles “Don’t Press Me,” “Anna Calls From The Arctic,” and the aforementioned “Gary Ashby,” is set to release on October 21. The LP arrives in the aftermath of two major losses for band members: bassist Lewis Maynard’s mother and guitarist Tom Dowse’s grandfather. “It’s of course devastating to lose close family members but their legacy in Dry Cleaning is wholly positive,” Dowse said about the losses. “The moments in the songs which are upbeat and joyful made me think of them both the most.”
Dry Cleaning is also preparing to embark on a worldwide headlining tour in conjunction with the album’s release, beginning on September 17 in Solana Beach, California, and finishing up in Antwerp, Belgium on April 1 in 2023. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 14, though there is a special fan presale beginning on Friday, September 9 for those subscribed to the Dry Cleaning mailing list.
Listen to “Gary Ashby” above. Below, find the Stumpwork cover art as well as Dry Cleaning’s upcoming tour dates.
09/17/2022 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
09/18/2022 – Los Angeles, US @ Primavera Sound LA
09/20/2022 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/21/2022 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
09/22/2022 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library
11/08/2022 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
11/09/2022 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta
11/11/2022 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
11/12/2022 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City
11/30/2022 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room
12/01/2022 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro
12/06/2022 – Auckland, NZ @ Tuning Fork
12/07/2022 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran
12/09/2022 – Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside
12/10/2022 – Meredith, AU @ Meredith Festival
12/12/2022 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel
12/13/2022 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel
12/14/2022 – Sydney, AU @ Manning Bar
12/16/2022 – Perth, AU @ Rosemount Hotel
01/10/2023 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
01/11/2023 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
01/13/2023 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
01/14/2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
01/17/2023 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
01/18/2023 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
01/19/2023 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
01/21/2023 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
01/23/2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
01/24/2023 – Tucson, AZ @ Congress Plaza
01/26/2023 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
01/27/2023 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
01/28/2023 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
01/29/2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
01/31/2023 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
02/01/2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/02/2023 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneers Works
02/14/2023 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
02/15/2023 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
02/17/2023 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
02/18/2023 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
02/20/2023 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
02/21/2023 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
02/22/2023 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy
02/24/2023 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
02/25/2023 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
02/26/2023 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
02/28/2023 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
03/01/2023 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
03/03/2023 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/13/2023 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
03/15/2023 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
03/16/2023 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
03/18/2023 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
03/19/2023 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
03/20/2023 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/22/2023 – Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2
03/23/2023 – Munich, DE @ Strom
03/24/2023 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
03/25/2023 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum
03/27/2023 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy
03/28/2023 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
03/29/2023 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
03/31/2023 – Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo
04/01/2023 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
Stumpwork is out 10/21 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.