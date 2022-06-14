Dry Cleaning’s 2021 debut album New Long Leg was one of our favorite LPs of the year, and now the London group is ready to follow it up, as they’ve announced Stumpwork today. The new record is set for release on October 21 and ahead of then, they’ve shared a video for “Don’t Press Me,” a sub-two-minute tune carried by Florence Shaw’s subdued vocals and contrasting indie rock instrumentation.

Shaw says of the tune, “The words in the chorus came about because I was trying to write a song to sing to my own brain: ‘You are always fighting me / You are always stressing me out.’”

A press release notes the new LP was “inspired by a plethora of events, concepts and political debacles, be they represented in the icy mess of ambient elements reflecting a certain existential despair, or the surprising warmth in celebrating the lives of loved ones lost through the previous year.” It also reads, “Furious indie-pop anthems combine across the record with psych and prog influences, demonstrating the wealth of influences the band feed off and their deep musicality.”

Watch the “Don’t Press Me” video above and find the Stumpwork art and tracklist below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Anna Calls From The Arctic”

2. “Kwenchy Kups”

3. “Gary Ashby”

4. “Driver’s Story”

5. “Hot Penny Day”

6. “Stumpwork”

7. “No Decent Shoes For Rain”

8. “Don’t Press Me”

9. “Conservative Hell”

10. “Liberty Log”

11. “Icebergs”

06/16 — Edinburgh, UK @ Hidden Door Festival

06/17 — York, UK @ Castle Howard w/ Duran Duran

06/18 — Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/21 — Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/24 — Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/02 — Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole

07/03 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/10 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

07/11 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

07/12 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

07/14 — Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

07/15 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

07/16 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/23 — Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade (in-store)

07/24 — Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling

07/29 — Co Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

07/31 — Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

08/06 — Katowic, PL @ OFF Festival

08/11 — Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

08/19 — Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/25 — London, UK @ All Points East

08/27 — Manchester, UK @ Dept Mayfield with The National

09/18 — Los Angeles, US @ Primavera Sound LA

11/11 — Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

Stumpwork is out 10/21 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.