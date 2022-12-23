Ed Sheeran recently had dinner with rock band Cradle Of Filth’s singer Dani Filth and producer Scott Atkins, as a new Instagram post teases their unfinished — and somewhat unexpected — collaboration song.

“A little over a week ago I was having lunch with the unlikely lads, having just done something fun,” Filth captioned the pic, as the trio posed together at a pub.

Last July, Sheeran shared with The Sun that he was surprisingly a huge fan of death metal as a kid, sparking the artists teaming up. “I listened to Cradle Of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff,” he said. “I’m not saying I could ever step into that world. I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That’s something I’ve never thought about doing — but something I would not be opposed to creating.”

“I think the Ed Sheeran collaboration would be great fun,” Filth told Kerrang! Radio (via NME) following Sheeran’s reveal. “I think it’d be great if we did it for charity because at least it would bring a bit of credibility to it. Because obviously, to his public, it’d be like, ‘Oh my god, he’s got this weird comical guy’, and to my public, it’d be like ‘Oh my god, this is a bit weird, isn’t it?’ But I think that sort of thing, nowadays, works.”

“He’s done some of it, but then he had a baby, and then he got obviously sidetracked with that and doing whatever Ed does, which is play massive shows around the globe,” he added. “He’s not at our beck and call. But he is gonna finish it, he assures me. Actually, I spoke to him quite recently.”

Considering Sheeran has also coined himself the nickname “Death Sheeran,” it seems his metal era is steadily approaching.

