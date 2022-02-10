Ed Sheeran made a splash at the BRITs this year, taking the awards show stage to perform “Bad Habits,” but a harder-edged version for which he was joined by Bring Me The Horizon. It turns out Sheeran and the band are keen to work with each other more, as they’re apparently planning to work on a new song together.

Speaking with The Daily Star (as NME notes). Sheeran said, “We’re going to write a song together… Playing with Bring Me The Horizon was a dream. I got in touch with [singer Oli Sykes] and we were going to write together but then the pandemic happened, so we were in touch — I’ve been a fan for a long time. Oddly enough, that’s the kind of music I grew up listening to and had a Kerrang subscription and I listened to it constantly.”

“I actually said ‘Bad Habits’ would be a bit of a wet fart if I was just going up there and playing it normally. The song is EDM and they’ve taken it and make it a whole new thing. I was just like, you know what, these guitars are going to be great. It was a week’s turnaround — we emailed each other two weeks ago, recorded it a week ago and rehearsed it three days ago.”

This isn’t the first time Sheeran has expressed an interest in music heavier than his own, as he said last summer, “I was really into death metal as a kid. I listened to Cradle Of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff. I’m not saying I could ever step into that world. I learned all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That’s something I’ve never thought about doing, but something I would not be opposed to creating.”

