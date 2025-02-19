Director/actor Eli Roth has a passion for Italian “sexploitation” films of the ’70s and ’80s, so much so that he’s curated a new collection of his favorite music from them. The result is Eli Roth’s Red Light Disco: Dancefloor Seductions From Italian Sexploitation Cinema, which is set for release on March 21.

As Roth explains in a statement, a lot of the songs on the funk and disco collection haven’t been heard since their original film releases:

“When I first heard the music of the Italian genre films of the 1970s, these tracks were impossible to find outside of the films themselves. I would rip the music from the DVDs or VHS tapes, often with the dialogue, because I couldn’t find them anywhere else. When CAM Sugar asked me to curate this collection, it was not only a thrill for me as a film fan, it was a dream as a director too, because they opened the archive to thousands and thousands of previously unreleased tracks. Songs that have not been heard since the original film releases, all pristine as if they were recorded today. I wanted to curate a party, a very cool, very groovy 1970s Italian disco party, as if we were all in a scene from one of these movies. There were so many songs to choose from that we wound up with a double album, and these are just the final selections. Horror and Italian genre fans will recognize some of them and now have perfect recordings. It’s a party from start to finish.”

Check out the Red Light Disco album art and tracklist below.