Elon Musk Offers Grimes Some Advice About Her Elf Ear Implants

Earlier this week, Grimes took to Twitter to ask her followers for reputable references for some potential body modifications she’s been planning. “These next few years will be spent doing al my dream body mods,” she tweeted. Among the modifications she said she’s interested in, are elf ear implants and vampire teeth caps. But even though she didn’t reach out to her ex Elon Musk about these, he had some advice for her anyways.

“…Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?” Grimes asked on Twitter. “Im scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about peoples experiences!” Musk — on the same day he said he wants to buy Manchester United — cheekily chimed in with a reply that serves as some sage advice, if you will: “The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside.”

The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Quite the level-headed take from the Tesla honcho. Grimes then hit her ex-beau back saying that, “Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr. Sad to be born just a few generations too early.”

Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr. Sad to be born just a few generations too early 🧝🏻‍♀️😪🧝🏻‍♀️ — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 17, 2022

Crispr is a company that is exploring gene editing therapy via synthetic RNA and DNA and Musk has shown an interest in them in the past. Grimes understands that Crispr’s offerings might not come until the later part of this century, so unless she wants to heed Musk’s advice, she’ll have to hope that she got some solid recs from the twitter hive. Good luck with that.