A few years from now, Grimes may look significantly different than she does now.

Yesterday on Twitter, Grimes asked her followers, “2 years ago I made an appt with a great plastic surgeon, thought I might want to change things up by my mid 30s, but then I forgot and never thought about what I should do. Any face mods y’all think would look good on me? (Elf ears isn’t an option, that’s a separate quest).” She added in another tweet, “Also does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or la? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”

Grimes also tweeted, “Also, has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome? Im scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about peoples experiences !”

One person offered a recommendation on the elf ears front and Grimes responded, “Ok this is the best person I have found too, maybe I’ll inquire. It might be too crazy just cuz of my profession …. Ugh but legit they looks so amazing.”

Entrepreneur Vinny Lingham told Grimes, “as your skin ages and stretches, you’ll have to mod the mods, and that can be a downward spiral. Do non-permanent stuff as some people suggested.” Grimes replied, “!!!! Oh no rly? Is there any lit on this? I can always cancel this app, but I need to cancel it soon if I do. I just really love all the permanent mods I have, especially the extreme ones like my giant tattoos. I felt immediately more at home in my body feeling less boring.”

Elsewhere, Grimes noted she doesn’t plan on changing her nose, that she’s “thinking srsly” about getting a face tattoo, and that she’s currently planning a full-body tattoo, adding, “These next few years will be spent doing al my dream body mods.”

