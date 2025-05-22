Following her beloved 2024 album For Your Consideration, Empress Of is back with new music. There’s no new album cycle yet, but her latest, “Little Secret,” comes from the soundtrack of the second season of the Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers

Also appearing on the soundtrack album are Kacy Hill, Suki Waterhouse, Madi Diaz, Holly Humberstone, and more.

Meanwhile, Empress Of has some big plans for later this year, as she’s set to be one of the openers (alongside Blood Orange, The Japanese House, Nilüfer Yanya, Chanel Beads, Jim-E Stack, and Oklou) on Lorde’s tour.

Listen to “Little Secret” above and check out the full soundtrack tracklist below.