Following her beloved 2024 album For Your Consideration, Empress Of is back with new music. There’s no new album cycle yet, but her latest, “Little Secret,” comes from the soundtrack of the second season of the Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers
Also appearing on the soundtrack album are Kacy Hill, Suki Waterhouse, Madi Diaz, Holly Humberstone, and more.
Meanwhile, Empress Of has some big plans for later this year, as she’s set to be one of the openers (alongside Blood Orange, The Japanese House, Nilüfer Yanya, Chanel Beads, Jim-E Stack, and Oklou) on Lorde’s tour.
Listen to “Little Secret” above and check out the full soundtrack tracklist below.
The Buccaneers: S2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) Tracklist
Disc 1
1. “Main Title Remix” (remix of “North American Scum” Feat. Miya Folick by Emily Kokal) (Remixed by Chloé Caillet)
2. Empress Of — “Little Secret”
3. Kacy Hill — “Chasing After You”
4. Suki Waterhouse — “Featherweight”
5. Jade Bird — “Can’t Forget”
6. Madi Diaz — “Something To Burn”
7. Holly Humberstone — “Miss You To Death”
8. BEKA — “Worry”
9. Jana Diab — “Never The Same”
10. Emily Kokal — “What Would We Do”
11. Emily Kokal — “2U”
Disc 2
1. Avawaves — “Wedding”
2. Avawaves — “Aunt Nell”
3. Avawaves — “Lizzy”
4. Avawaves — “Affairs”
5. Avawaves — “The Institution”
6. Avawaves — “To Have A Voice”
The Buccaneers: S2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) is out 6/18 via Interscope.