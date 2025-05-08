Lorde Is Going Everywhere On Her ‘Ultrasound’ World Tour In 2025

In case you missed it, we’re at the start of a new Lorde era. She shared the single “What Was That” a couple weeks ago, then followed it by announcing a new album, Virgin. Now, we’ve reached the natural next step: Today (May 8), Lorde announced the Ultrasound world tour.

The dates run from September to December and will hit North America and Europe. Ticket sales kick off with a pre-sale starting May 14 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on May 16 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.

Lorde recruited a strong roster of openers that includes Blood Orange, The Japanese House, Nilüfer Yanya, Chanel Beads, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack, and Oklou.

In an email message shared with newsletter subscribers, Lorde wrote:

“I am going on tour in support of my new album, Virgin. Every show I play is a collaboration between you and me. We meet in a room and we make music together, our bodies and the machines in search of something bigger together. 12 years of meeting up and making sound that’s just for us. Since last time I’ve been stripping away unnecessary layers, finding us more room to move. I think that Ultrasound could be our masterpiece. Very proud and excited to be bringing my most talented friends in support. Tickets on sale May 16th, pre-sale May 14th. Come see what’s under the skin.”

Find the tour dates below.