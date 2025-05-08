Lorde Is Going Everywhere On Her ‘Ultrasound’ World Tour In 2025

In case you missed it, we’re at the start of a new Lorde era. She shared the single “What Was That” a couple weeks ago, then followed it by announcing a new album, Virgin. Now, we’ve reached the natural next step: Today (May 8), Lorde announced the Ultrasound world tour.
The dates run from September to December and will hit North America and Europe. Ticket sales kick off with a pre-sale starting May 14 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on May 16 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.
Lorde recruited a strong roster of openers that includes Blood Orange, The Japanese House, Nilüfer Yanya, Chanel Beads, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack, and Oklou.
In an email message shared with newsletter subscribers, Lorde wrote:
“I am going on tour in support of my new album, Virgin.
Every show I play is a collaboration between you and me. We meet in a room and we make music together, our bodies and the machines in search of something bigger together. 12 years of meeting up and making sound that’s just for us. Since last time I’ve been stripping away unnecessary layers, finding us more room to move. I think that Ultrasound could be our masterpiece.
Very proud and excited to be bringing my most talented friends in support.
Tickets on sale May 16th, pre-sale May 14th. Come see what’s under the skin.”
Find the tour dates below.
Lorde’s 2025 Tour Dates: Ultrasound
09/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center !*
09/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center !*
09/20 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle !*
09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center !*
09/24 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena !*
09/26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden =!
09/27 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre =!
09/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center =!
10/01 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden !*
10/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center !*
10/04 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem !*
10/07 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena !^
10/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena !^
10/10 — Milwaukee, WI @ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena !^
10/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory !^
10/14 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =!
10/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena =!
10/18 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum =!^
10/19 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre !^
10/21 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center !^
10/22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena !^
11/09 — Luxembourg @ Rockhal $
11/10 — Paris, France @ Zénith de Paris @ La Villette %
11/15 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena =%
11/16 — London, UK @ O2 Arena &%
11/19 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro &%
11/20 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilitia Arena &%
11/22 — Dublin, IE @ RDS Simmonscourt &%
11/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live &
11/27 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National !
11/29 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena !
11/30 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622 !
12/01 — Munich, Germany @ Zenith !
12/03 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium !
12/05 — Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle !
12/06 — Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena !
12/08 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ K.B. Hallen !
12/09 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet !
= with Blood Orange
! with The Japanese House
& with Nilüfer Yanya
* with Chanel Beads
^ with Empress Of
% with Jim-E Stack
$ with Oklou
This post is being updated.