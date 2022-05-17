Eric Clapton isn’t just an anti-vaxxer, he’s like… the anti-vaxxer in the music industry. The former Cream guitarist and solo star coined the “mass hypnosis formation” theory (which is actually a misnomer for the “mass formation psychosis” theory), referring to the debunked malarkey that Joe Rogan spewed on The Joe Rogan Podcast — which led to hundreds of scientists and medical professionals lobbying Spotify to de-platform Rogan before a number of musicians took their music down from the streaming service in protest. This is not trivia, as Clapton has penned an anti-lockdown song with Van Morrison, has financially empowered anti-vax artists to keep spewing their rhetoric, and refused to play concert venues that required proof of vaccine (which he later went back on, because who knows?)

Well now, Clapton won’t be playing any shows for at least a few days, because he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has postponed a couple of tour stops. Two shows in Zurich and Milan on May 16th and 17th, respectively, have already been postponed and subsequent appearances are in question.

“Eric Clapton is, unfortunately, suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall,” a statement read. “He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff, and of course, the fans.”

“It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time,” the statement continued “But we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances.”

The statement says that Clapton is hopeful that he’ll be able to play his two shows in Bologna on May 20th and 21st, so he’s clearly banking on a speedy recovery. Perhaps this bout with the very serious respiratory infection can provide a different perspective to Clapton, who has shown no interest in considering much beyond the ideas that he’s continued to half-bake in his mind.