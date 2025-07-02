Ethel Cain (aka Hayden Anhedönia) kicked off the year with the new project Perverts, following her breakout 2022 debut album Preacher’s Daughter. In March, she announced another new album, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You, and in June, she shared “Nettles.”

Today (July 2) brings another new song: “F*ck Me Eyes,” a swelling, anthemic, synth-led number. Cain says in a statement:

“Continuing in the theme of high school anxieties, ‘F*ck Me Eyes’ (on top of being an homage to one of my favorite pop songs of all time, ‘Bette Davis Eyes’) is meant to be an ode to the girls who are perfect and have everything, yet carry the reputation of town slut. The beautiful blonde who is just lonely and wants to be loved, that all the adults condemn to each other, who ultimately is the girl everyone simultaneously can’t stand and wants to be. I wrote the beginning of this song five years ago, making it the oldest demo for the record. As the story became more fleshed out, I realized it had a more relevant place on the album than I originally thought. This song represents Ethel’s complicated feelings for the girl she’s convinced has caught her crush’s eye, as well as her 16-year-old thoughts on the matter.”

Listen to “F*ck Me Eyes” above.

Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You is out 8/6 via Daughters Of Cain Records. Find more information here.