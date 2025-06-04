In March, Ethel Cain announced a new album, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You. At the time, the album was given a vague release window of August, but now it’s more clear: The project is set for release on August 8.

Today (June 4), Cain also shared a new song, “Nettles,” an eight-minute epic. Cain says of the track:

“This song and the last track on the record were both written the same week, the very first week I moved into the house in Alabama where I finished Preacher’s Daughter. In similar fashion to Preacher’s Daughter (specifically ‘A House in Nebraska’ and ‘Strangers’), I wrote what essentially became the beginning and end of the story without realizing it. What were originally just little vignettes of emotion I was feeling at the time ultimately became the tentpoles for a larger narrative. ‘Nettles’ became a dream of losing the one you love, asking them to reassure you that it won’t come true and to dream, instead, of all the time you’ll have together as you grow old side by side. Every once in a blue moon, it feels good to slough off the macabre and to simply let love be.”

Listen to “Nettles” above.

Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You is out 8/6 via Daughters Of Cain Records. Find more information here.