Earlier this year, Ethel Cain released her anti-fame EP, Perverts. She’s already announced a new album: Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You is described as a prequel to 2022’s acclaimed Preacher’s Daughter, featuring one of the best songs that year, “American Teenager.” An exact release date hasn’t been announced, but the project is due out in August.
Cain also shared tour dates for the Willoughby Tucker Forever tour, which also kicks off in August. Pre-sale tickets begin Wednesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. local time with tickets on sale to the public on Friday, March 28, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.
You can see the album cover for Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You and complete dates for the Willoughby Tucker Forever tour below.
Ethel Cain’s Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You Album Cover Artwork
Ethel Cain’s 2025 Tour Dates: Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour
08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
08/13 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
08/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
08/16 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield
08/18 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Berkeley
08/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
08/22 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
08/24 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
08/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
08/28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
08/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
08/30 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards
09/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/05 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
09/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/09 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/12 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/13 — Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
09/15 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/16 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/17 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
09/19 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/20 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)
10/02 — Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo
10/04 — Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy Glasgow
10/09 — London, England @ Eventim Apollo
10/14 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
10/15 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
10/16 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
10/18 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
10/21 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
10/23 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s Neue Welt
10/24 — Hamburg, Germany @ Docks
10/25 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
10/27 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
10/28 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan
10/31 — Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola
11/01 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
11/02 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
11/04 — Zurich, Switzerland @ X-tra
11/05 — Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
11/07 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
11/08 — Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Eslava
11/09 — Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV Warehouse