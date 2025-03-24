Earlier this year, Ethel Cain released her anti-fame EP, Perverts. She’s already announced a new album: Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You is described as a prequel to 2022’s acclaimed Preacher’s Daughter, featuring one of the best songs that year, “American Teenager.” An exact release date hasn’t been announced, but the project is due out in August.

Cain also shared tour dates for the Willoughby Tucker Forever tour, which also kicks off in August. Pre-sale tickets begin Wednesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. local time with tickets on sale to the public on Friday, March 28, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.

You can see the album cover for Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You and complete dates for the Willoughby Tucker Forever tour below.