Ethel Cain has a new album (Perverts) out. Unfortunately, the “Punish” singer’s recent controversial comments have diverted attention away from the project.
Over on Instagram, Cain’s rant about the US healthcare system took a dark turn. While discussing corruption in politics, Cain suggested residents take back control over their locally elected officials. However, Cain’s “kill more CEOs” hashtag (light of the assassination of United Healthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson) did not go over well with many. Now, conversation pundits and outlet alike have locked in on Cain. But, in a recent Tumblr, Cain brushed off the growing criticism.
I find it funny that conservatives try to paint me calling for the death and destruction of multi-billionaire CEOs as some radical “woke liberal” standpoint. As if that even has anything to do with politics, especially in this era of surface level circus politics. The same way they try to politicize the hurricanes or the wildfires destroying parts of America, as if climate change is somehow a red vs. blue issue. it’s no secret I’m from a deeply conservative family in the sticks of Florida and I still grew up hearing ‘I fought the law and the law won.’ The healthcare system has fucked each and every member of my family in a different way at one point or another, as is the case with pretty much every family in this scorched earth nation. remember when country music, the genre currently associated the heaviest with the most conservative faction of America, used to be staunchly anti-government and about sticking it to the man? remember when the coal miners, grandfathers to the ‘Trump-er hillbillies’ of Appalachia that everyone loves to write off as ignorant, fought tooth and nail for unionization because the companies that were built off their labor didn’t give a shit if they lived or died? since when has ‘upholding traditional values’ gone hand in hand with… defending lawmakers and oil tycoons. my family and I complain about the same issues at the dinner table. the men in charge better hope they can keep their digital smokescreens running as long as they can because the moment the rednecks and the hippies lay down their swords long enough to realize they have the same enemy, all hell is gonna break loose.