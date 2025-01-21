Ethel Cain has a new album (Perverts) out. Unfortunately, the “Punish” singer’s recent controversial comments have diverted attention away from the project.

Over on Instagram, Cain’s rant about the US healthcare system took a dark turn. While discussing corruption in politics, Cain suggested residents take back control over their locally elected officials. However, Cain’s “kill more CEOs” hashtag (light of the assassination of United Healthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson) did not go over well with many. Now, conversation pundits and outlet alike have locked in on Cain. But, in a recent Tumblr, Cain brushed off the growing criticism.

Read Ethel Cain’s full response below.