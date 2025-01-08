Ethel Cain Has Made The Most Extreme ‘Anti-Fame’ Album In Years

At a critical juncture in James Mangold’s recent Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, we hear leading man/reigning it-boy Timothée Chalamet plainly state the film’s central premise. “Two hundred people in that room and each one wants me to be someone else,” Timmy-as-Bob mumbles after exiting a folk-singer soiree. “They should just let me be.”

If the climactic moment of A Complete Unknown — Dylan, spoiler alert, goes electric –seems less-than-momentous to younger audiences weaned on a lifetime of “plugged-in” music, the rebellion of “they should just let me be” nevertheless has immediate contemporary relevance. Bob Dylan did not invent subverting audience expectations or (to put it in 1960s terms) “upsetting the squares,” but he did set a template for future pop geniuses inclined to not give the people what they want. Because, sometimes, that is what people want, at least in the long run. Like “Fast” Eddie Felson says in The Color Of Money, “Sometimes if you lose, you win.”

The latest musical iconoclast to follow this path is Hayden Anhedönia, the self-described multidisciplinary artist from Florida who performs as Ethel Cain. In 2022, she unveiled Preacher’s Daughter, a 75-minute magnum opus broadly classified as Americana, though the music also bore traces of singer-songwriter pop, ambient metal, lo-fi indie rock, and ancient dust-bowl country. The lyrics addressed themes of doomed romance, lawless murder, wanton insanity, religious corruption, and Middle American desolation. Given its stately, dark-hued, film-noir-on-the-plains sensibility, Preacher’s Daughter immediately garnered comparisons to Lana Del Rey. But it’s more accurate to suggest that Cain is attracted to the same American underbelly that has also entranced artists as varied as David Lynch, Bruce Springsteen, Walker Evans, Michael Lesy, and Harmony Korine. (Might as well add Dylan and his concept of the “old, weird America” to that pile as well.) Each new generation gets their version of this kind of art. And Cain’s flair for epic melodrama on Preacher’s Daughter might be enough to convince a certain kind of listener at a certain impressionable age that they are listening to the deepest and most haunting music ever made.

The record grew the cult following that Cain earned with 2021’s Inbred, an EP supposedly written, produced, and mixed by the author in the basement of an abandoned church. (No one can ever accuse Cain of not committing to the bit.) Her tally of 2.6 million monthly Spotify listeners is modest by superstar pop standards, but the stan-level devotion of her fans speaks to the powerful hold that Cain’s cinematic, world-building songs has on a rapidly expanding fanbase.

Dig into Cain’s backstory and it’s clear she didn’t exactly come out of nowhere. Preacher’s Daughter was released in conjunction with the publishing company owned by the beleaguered pop producer Dr. Luke. One can imagine he was drawn to Cain after hearing her most popular song, “American Teenager,” which sounds like a pop-rock anthem from Taylor Swift’s Red era rendered in the style of Springsteen’s one-man-band demos for Born In The U.S.A. But while the song opens Preacher’s Daughter with an addictive sugar rush, Cain goes back to that well only intermittently. Much of the album is taken up by long songs that favor atmosphere over immediate-gratification hooks. My favorite of these tracks is “Thoroughfare,” a nine-and-a-half-minute mood piece that slowly builds to a soaring guitar solo that sounds like it could have been played by Slash right before he tossed his axe into a desert canyon.

In a New York Times profile, Cain says that Dr. Luke initially pushed to make her songs simpler and catchier. But she resisted.

“Creatively, I have no need for him,” she says. “I have no need for anyone.”

Not that she needed to say that. Preacher’s Daughter announces Cain’s stalwart artistic M.O. in clear, obvious terms. And then there’s Perverts, a new release out today (January 8) classified as an EP even though it’s 15 minutes longer than Preacher’s Daughter. The record is aptly named — it will sound to more pop-inclined ears like the most perverse project put out by a budding star in quite some time. The songs, often, barely sound like songs at all, but rather 10-plus-minute blocks of noise and doom-y room tones with only ghostly snatches of threadbare melodies hovering in and out of the blurry morass. It feels less like a proper album (or EP) than an act of public insouciance, akin to an ear-splitting squall of feedback you unleash on an unsuspecting audience when you want 80 percent of them to leave.