Fall Out Boy’s new album So Much (For) Stardust is on its way, as the project is set to drop on March 24. When it comes to features, there’s only one on the album, and of all people, it’s Ethan Hawke, appearing on a song called “The Pink Seashell.”

all those seashells add up 🐚🫧 So Much (For) Stardust drops March 24th https://t.co/9K598PJwFL pic.twitter.com/B9UbpL4CTJ — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) March 3, 2023

When discussing a potential solo album in a 2020 interview with NME, the band’s Pete Wentz spoke about an idea that appears to have become “The Pink Seashell,” saying:

“There’s this bit in the movie Reality Bites where Ethan Hawke’s character talks about seeing his dad after he found out he had cancer. They’d talk about life and he gave Ethan’s character a pink seashell to help explain things. He realized the shell is empty and maybe life is pointless. ‘It’s all a random lottery of meaningless tragedy in a series of near escapes,’ he says. That’s why he enjoys the little things in life, like eating a burger or smoking a cigarette. I think there’s a whole record from that perspective, taking part in these little pieces of life without the consequence. It’s important to not forget those little granular moments of life. To me, there’s a record in that pink seashell.”

Between the new Hawke feature and the band’s song “Uma Thurman,” they’ve represented both of Stranger Things star Maya Hawke’s parents in their music. Now, we await the inevitable Maya Hawke collab (which feels especially possible since she’s an active recording artist herself).

So Much (For) Stardust is out 3/24 via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2. Find more information here.

