It’s a busy time for Fall Out Boy right now: they just announced the new album So Much (For) Stardust, shared the lead single “Love From The Other Side,” and played the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (January 18). On top of that, guitarist and founding member Joe Trohman just announced he’s temporarily “stepping away” from the group because his “mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years.”

Back to happy thoughts: In the band’s new video for “Love From The Other Side,” there’s a particular shot that’s packed with Easter eggs for fans of rock/indie/alternative/emo/pop-punk music.

The wintry visual starts with an aged Pete Wentz telling his granddaughter a bedtime story. He tries recounting the tale from memory, but that doesn’t work out. So, he grabs the book from the shelf, and the one he takes is next to a bunch of others, all with titles that hilariously merge band names with the titles of classic books.

Here’s a screenshot from the video, brightened and edited so the titles are easier to make out:

Titles seen in the brief shot include Taking Back Sundays With Morrie, Where The Wild Things MCR, The Giving Plain White Tee, Crime And Punishment At The Disco, Of Modest Mice And Men, The Weezer Of Oz, Catch-182, and Good Charlotte’s Web.

Watch the “Love From The Other Side” video above.

So Much (For) Stardust is out 3/24 via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2. Pre-order it here.

