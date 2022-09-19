Stranger Things season four was a fun, entertaining success (not a given considering the long break between episodes — and the long episodes themselves), but one valid criticism of the Netflix series is that there’s too many freaking characters. Eddie and Argyle were great, but it left less time for old favorites, like the most ’80s dad ever. Millie Bobby Brown wants Stranger Things to thin the herd, and her co-star Maya Hawke agrees.

“I don’t think [Eddie] should’ve died,” the Do Revenge actress told Vanity Fair while strapped to a lie detector, “but I do think the show has too many characters.” If this is Hawke’s sneaky way of getting more screen time, no complaints here.

Previously, a blood-thirsty Bobby Brown pleaded with co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer to kill some folks. “Last night [at the premiere], we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off.’ The Duffer brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones,” she said. The Duffers have heard her complaints and confirmed that season five will have fewer new faces. “We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess,” Ross said.

It’s his time.

Stranger Things season five does not currently have a premiere date.

(Via Variety)