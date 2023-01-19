Save for a brief hiatus about a decade ago, Fall Out Boy has been getting after it for around 20 years now. They’re still going strong now, with a new album, So Much (For) Stardust, set to drop on March 24. They performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, too, although notably absent was guitarist and founding member Joe Trohman. That’s because he’s “stepping away” from the band in the interest of his mental health.

In a message shared on Fall Out Boy’s social media accounts last night (January 18), Trohman explained, “Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

He also made sure to note he will “absolutely, one-hundred percent” return to FOB at some point.

Find Trohman’s full message below, as well as last night’s Kimmel performance of “Love From The Other Side.”

“Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell. It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of). So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision. Smell you sooner than later, Joe Trohman.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.