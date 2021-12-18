For certain artists, particularly in the indie-sphere, the discourse on social media becomes so intensive that seeking refuge away from the internet is a necessary respite between albums. Such is the case for one Josh Tillman, aka Father John Misty, who has routinely deactivated his social media after almost anything he posted suddenly became a news story — especially absurdist comments. But, hints that FJM was about to launch a new album cycle had been surfacing of late, and it may or may not include the two new songs he shared last year.

One being his reactivated Instagram presence, another, a mysterious video shared toward the end of November. Now, as Stereogum points out, fans on Reddit have shared the news of a new album. This information was delivered as pitch-shifted voice’s spoken-word message recorded to vinyl and sent to fans. According to a fan-shared video, vinyl has the words “play me” on it.

Here’s a transcript of the spoken message:

Available April 8, 2022 on Sub Pop and Bella Union. Father John Misty’s new album: Chloe And The Next 20th Century. Get it on vinyl, CD, the other one, uh, cassette. And in beautiful deluxe hardback edition with expanded artwork and much more. Is this real? It is. This is the album. You’re listening to it right now. That’s nice. Eleven new tracks produced by Jonathan Wilson and Josh Tillman. Chloe And The Next 20th Century. It’s technically new.

Check out the video below via Reddit.

Though he’s been prolific in the past, releasing albums with only a year or so in between them, this will be Tillman’s first record as FJM since God’s Favorite Customer in 2018.