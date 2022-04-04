Folk-rock stalwart Father John Misty is releasing his new album Chloë And The Next 20th Century, the follow-up to 2018’s dark God’s Favorite Customer, at the end of this week. After teasing the record with cryptic Instagram clips and then unveiling singles like “Q4” and “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” Josh Tillman is giving us another last-minute glimpse into the album with the new single “The Next 20th Century.”

This song is a nearly seven-minute visceral opus with intricate storytelling and diverse soundscapes that involve searing electric guitars and an enchanting orchestra. The words gradually become more dismal and existential, with Misty lulling in a detached baritone, “Even their romance made us masters and slaves / And now things keep getting worse while staying so eerily the same.”

Last month, Misty gave a powerful performance of “Goodbye Mr. Blue” on The Late Show, giving the twangy single its late-night television debut. He also played the Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles in February and brought other singles “Funny Girl” and “Q4” to life for the first time.

Listen to the stunning, immersive track “The Next 20th Century” above.

Chloë And The Next 20th Century is out 4/8 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.