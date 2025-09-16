Last year, Faye Webster put her interest in yoyo at the forefront and launched the Faye Webster YoYo Invitational. Webster apparently had a pretty good time with it, as today (September 16), she announced the return of the event.

This time will be different, though. The event is now called just the Faye Webster Invitational and that’s due to its expanded scope: Aside from yoyo, the event — now spanning two days, from October 25 to 26 — will highlight LiveBall tennis and chess. Of those, though, only the yoyo showcase and concert will be open to ticketed audiences. It’s all going down in Webster’s hometown of Atlanta.

The yoyo showcase and concert will be on October 26 at The Eastern. It is set to feature 12 yoyo masters unleashing “their most daring, intricate, and mesmerizing tricks in a no-rules, no-limitations showcase,” as well as a solo performance from Webster and special guest Erika De Casier. Tickets go on pre-sale starting September 17 at noon ET, followed by the general on-sale starting September 19 at 10 a.m. ET. More information can be found here.

October 25 will feature the tennis tournament at Sharon Lester Tennis Center at Piedmont Park. On the 26th will be the chess tournament, featuring 100 competitors. Details for interested participants will be available here on September 23

In a 2021 interview with Uproxx, Webster explained how she first got into yoyo, saying, “I just got one for Christmas, just as like a sh*tty stocking stuffer. It was right before we went on tour, so I just brought it not thinking that I’d actually use it every day. It wasn’t really until I found other players online and connected with them and actually saw what it could escalate to. That’s when I realized how fun it is.”