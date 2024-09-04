If there’s one thing you know about Faye Webster besides her music, it’s that she’s a hardcore yoyo enthusiast. Now she’s taking it to the next level: Today (September 4), she announced the Faye Webster YoYo Invitational.

The one-day event is set to go down on September 28 at the Zellerbach Auditorium in Berkeley, California. Per a press release, it’s “a special event that will see a dozen of North America’s best Yoyo masters showcase their skills in a no-rules, no-limitations exhibition of their best tricks and routines.” Webster is also set to perform “a short solo set” (with “maybe even some special guests,” the release teases.

An artist pre-sale for the event starts on September 5 at 10 a.m. PT, while the general on-sale begins September 6 at 10 a.m. PT. Find more information here.

In a 2021 interview with Uproxx, Webster explained how she first got into yoyo, saying, “I just got one for Christmas, just as like a sh*tty stocking stuffer. It was right before we went on tour, so I just brought it not thinking that I’d actually use it every day. It wasn’t really until I found other players online and connected with them and actually saw what it could escalate to. That’s when I realized how fun it is.”

She also noted, “When you compete in competitions, you have to perform to music. Depending on what division you’re competing in, there are different lengths for different songs. It’s been really cool at competitions to see what songs people will choose. When I was at the World Yo-Yo Contest in 2019, I literally made a playlist of songs that I heard people perform to. I was put onto some really cool music and I feel like when people do perform to music, it’s kind of like this synchronized swimming feeling.”