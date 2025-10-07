When Fcukers released the single “Play Me” this summer, it was teased that fans should “expect much more from the Fcukers very soon.” Well, today (October 7) brings more, as the duo have released “I Like It Like That.”
Like the single that preceded it, this one was produced by Kenneth Blume (also known as Kenny Beats). The song will be celebrated with a free release party at Madrid’s Clamores.
Furthermore, it was also revealed that the duo is supporting Tame Impala on a forthcoming run of shows, including stops at major venues like New York’s Barclay’s Center and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.
Listen to “I Like It Like That” above and find all of their upcoming dates below.
Fcukers’ 2025 Tour Dates
10/09/2025 — Madrid, ES @ Clamores #
10/14/2025 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^
10/15/2025 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^
10/17/2025 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
10/18/2025 — Miami, FL @ III Points
10/27/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center *
10/28/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center *
10/31/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center *
11/01/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center *
11/03/2025 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
11/06/2025 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
11/09/2025 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga *
11/11/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *
11/12/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *
11/14/2025 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *
11/15/2025 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *
11/17/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *
11/20/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin *
11/22/2025 — Berlin, Germany @ SchwuZ *
11/25/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla *
11/26/2025 — London, UK @ Colour Factory *
11/27/2025 — London, UK @ Colour Factory *
11/28/2025 — London, UK @ Colour Factory *
12/01/2025 — Paris, France @ Trabendo *
12/05/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Don Quixote *
12/12/2025 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
12/29/2025 — Gisborne, New Zealand @ Rhythm & Vines
12/30/2025 — Glenworth Valley, Australia @ Lost Paradise
12/31/2025 — Hesse, Australia @ Beyond The Valley
01/01/2026 — Brisbane, Australia @ Wild Lands Festival
01/03/2026 — Perth, Australia @ Wild Lands Festival
# DJ set
* supporting Tame Impala
^ supporting Disclosure