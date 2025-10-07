When Fcukers released the single “Play Me” this summer, it was teased that fans should “expect much more from the Fcukers very soon.” Well, today (October 7) brings more, as the duo have released “I Like It Like That.”

Like the single that preceded it, this one was produced by Kenneth Blume (also known as Kenny Beats). The song will be celebrated with a free release party at Madrid’s Clamores.

Furthermore, it was also revealed that the duo is supporting Tame Impala on a forthcoming run of shows, including stops at major venues like New York’s Barclay’s Center and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

Listen to “I Like It Like That” above and find all of their upcoming dates below.