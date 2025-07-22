Fcukers have only been around for a few years, but they’re off to a blazing start. The duo of Shannon Wise and Jackson Walker Lewis (following the 2024 departure of Ben Scharf) dropped their debut EP Baggy$$ late last year and have collaborated with LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy. Now, Fcukers seem to be at the dawn of a new era, as today (July 22), they released a fresh single, “Play Me.”

Fans have heard this upbeat banger already, as the pair have been working it into their live shows and DJ sets. They didn’t go about it alone, as the track is co-written and produced by Kenneth Blume (formerly Kenny Beats). Beyond this, a press release notes to “expect much more from the Fcukers very soon.”

Listen to “Play Me” above and find Fcukers’ upcoming tour dates below.