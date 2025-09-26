Press materials have described the upcoming Tame Impala album Deadbeat as “a collection of wickedly potent club-psych explorations” and “deeply inspired by bush doof culture and the Western Australia rave scene.” So far, that’s been evidenced by the advance singles “End Of Summer” and “Loser.”
We have another new taste today (September 26) with “Dracula.” The fun single is indeed about the titular vampire and it arrives just in time to make all the Halloween party soundtracks next month.
Watch the “Dracula” video above. Tame Impala also just announced some additional tour dates, so find those below.
Tame Impala’s 2025 Tour Dates: Deadbeat
10/27/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/28/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/31/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/01/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/03/2025 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/06/2025 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/09/2025 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
11/11/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/12/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/14/2025 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/15/2025 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/17/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
04/04/2026 — Porto, Portugal @ Super Bock Arena – Pavilhão Rosa Mota
04/05/2026 — Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena
04/07/2026 — Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena
04/08/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/10/2026 — Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
04/12/2026 — Turin, Italy @ Inalpi Arena
04/13/2026 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
04/14/2026 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
04/16/2026 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
04/18/2026 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena
04/20/2026 — Prague, Czechia @ O2 Arena
04/23/2026 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
04/25/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
04/26/2026 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
04/27/2026 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena
04/29/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
04/30/2026 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
05/01/2026 — Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome
05/03/2026 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
05/04/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/05/2026 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
05/07/2026 — London, UK @ The O2
05/08/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Arena
05/09/2026 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
05/11/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
05/13/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Album Cover Artwork
Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Tracklist
1. “My Old Ways”
2. “No Reply”
3. “Dracula”
4. “Loser”
5. “Oblivion”
6. “Not My World”
7. “Piece Of Heaven”
8. “Obsolete”
9. “Ethereal Connection”
10. “See You On Monday (You’re Lost)”
11. “Afterthought”
12. “End Of Summer”
Deadbeat is out 10/17 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.