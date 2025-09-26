Press materials have described the upcoming Tame Impala album Deadbeat as “a collection of wickedly potent club-psych explorations” and “deeply inspired by bush doof culture and the Western Australia rave scene.” So far, that’s been evidenced by the advance singles “End Of Summer” and “Loser.”

We have another new taste today (September 26) with “Dracula.” The fun single is indeed about the titular vampire and it arrives just in time to make all the Halloween party soundtracks next month.

Watch the “Dracula” video above. Tame Impala also just announced some additional tour dates, so find those below.