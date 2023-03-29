It’s been well over a decade since Fidlar first began releasing their fuzzy and raucous music that captured massive audiences and packed sweaty venues. In the time since, the band has learned a lot about themselves. But it wasn’t until a literal and figurative trip the band took during lockdown that they transformed those lessons into songs.

The result of that trip is That’s Life, a six-song EP that comes to terms with the ups-and-downs of relationships, mental health, and substances with tracks like “FSU” and the titular “That’s Life.” “My girlfriend says I lack empathy / Thinks I’m a narcissist and I need gnarly therapy,” lead singer Zac Carper belts in the first line of EP opener “Centipede.” But even with the earnest lyrics, Fidlar don’t lose their sight of their gripping energy and gritty, irreverent sound. Oh, and there’s plenty of angsty shouting.

To celebrate the release of their EP, Fidlar sat down with Uproxx to talk Keanu Reeves, sleeping next to a litter box, and crowd member proposing during their concerts in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Loud. Fun. Louder. Pissed.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As the greatest music of the last 40 years.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

In recent history…our show a few days ago in Portland went off. Someone proposed during our set.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Keanu Reeves, because how could he not?

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Catania, Sicily.

What album do you know every word to?

Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Flaming Lips at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in 2011.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Jumpsuit…loose fitting, pockets for picks, easy to put on, looks fire.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

T.Hanks or Catatonic Youths on Insta.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

I feel like Ween’s “Blue Balloon” is a van classic for us.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

When did Flaming Lips play Hollywood Forever Cemetery?

What album makes for the perfect gift?

The Jam’s 1982 The Gift.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

I think I slept under a stranger’s kitchen table next to a litter box.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

Zac gave me my “FIDLAR” stick and poke on the toilet of the venue we were playing at right before we hit the stage.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Katy Perry or Smashing Pumpkins.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

This rad dude Aldo, who comes to lots of shows, gave me a whole new outfit recently…seriously so sweet.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t buy dumb sh*t (still applies).

What’s the last show you went to?

Reckling at Madame Lou’s in Seattle.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Michael Bay’s 1996 The Rock starring Nicolas Cage and Sean Connery.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I’m a pretty decent saucier.

That’s Life is out now. Find more information here.