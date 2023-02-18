Fidlar has officially announced that their new EP, That’s Life, will be dropping next month. Spanning six tracks, they previewed it today with a punk-influenced new song, “Centipede,” and a video directed by Ryan Baxley.

As for the rest of the EP, it was all recorded with Dave Sardy (LCD Soundsystem, Spoon) at Rick Rubin’s studio.

“These are very addictive songs,” Fidlar shared in a statement according to Spin. “They are meant to be heard if you want to feel. May cause drowsiness. Do not listen while operating heavy machinery.”

Check out “Centipede” above. Continue scrolling for the complete tracklist and Fidlar’s upcoming tour dates — which kick off tonight in Santa Cruz, CA.

1. “Centipede”

2. “On Drugs”

3. “Sand On The Beach”

4. “FSU”

5. “Taste The Money”

6. “That’s Life”

02/17 –- Catalyst @ Santa Cruz, CA

02/18 –- Ace of Spades @ Sacramento, CA

02/20 –- Noise Pop 30th Anniversary @ San Francisco, CA

02/21 –- Fremont Theater @ San Luis Obispo, CA

02/22 -– Observatory North Park @ San Diego, CA

02/24 -– Ventura Theater @ Ventura, CA

02/25 -– The Observatory @ Orange County, CA

03/03 –- Rickshaw Theatre @ Vancouver, BC

03/04 –- Wonder Ballroom @ Portland, OR

03/05 –- Freakout Weekender 2023 @ Seattle, WA

03/15 -– Studio 230 @ Auckland, New Zealand

03/17 -– Roundhouse, Sydney @ Kensington, Australia

03/18 –- Super Fun Day 2023 @ Brisbane, Australia

03/20 -– The Basement Canberra @ Belconnen, Australia

03/22 -– Forum Theatre @ Melbourne, Australia

03/23 -– The Gov @ Adelaide, Australia

03/25 -– Metropolis Fremantle @ Fremantle, Australia

05/05 -– Shaky Knees Festival 2023 @ Atlanta, GA

That’s Life is out 3/17 via Fidlar. Pre-order it here.