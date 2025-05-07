Fiona Apple goes at her own pace: She started her career in the ’90s, but she’s only released five albums. New music from her doesn’t arrive every day, but today (May 7) is one of those rare days as Apple has unveiled “Pretrial (Let Her Go Home).”

Apple shared a statement about the song, saying:

“I was a court watcher for over two years. In that time, I took notes on thousands of bond hearings. Time and time again, I listened as people were taken away and put in jail, for no other reason than that they couldn’t afford to buy their way free. It was particularly hard to hear mothers and caretakers get taken away from the people who depend on them. For the past five years, I have been volunteering with the Free Black Mamas DMV bailout, and I have been lucky to be able to witness the stories of women who fought for and won their freedom with the tireless and loving support of the leadership. I hope that this song, and the images shared with me, can help to show what is at stake when someone is kept in pretrial detention. I give this song in friendship and respect to all who have experienced the pain of pretrial detention and to the women of the group’s leadership who have taught me so much and whom I truly love.”

The song arrives alongside a video that, per a press release, shows “thousands of images of everyday hope and freedom – warm photos and videos provided by women who’ve lived through pretrial detention, capturing family moments, personal accomplishments, and community bonding.”

Apple has also set up a website with more information about the anti-bail movement.

Listen to “Pretrial (Let Her Go Home)” above.