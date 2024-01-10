There are many notable things about the year 2024. It is an election year. It is an Olympics year. It is the beginning of the mid-2020s. But I am only concerned with one particular notable thing about 2024: It is the earliest possible moment when it is acceptable to start talking about the best albums of the decade.

Some might disagree. “Only a moron would write about this now,” those people are saying. (Kind of harsh, to be honest.) But they are wrong. Dead wrong. I know this because, as a music writing professional, I am well versed in the science of these lists. And my expertise tells me that my speculation about the most consequential music of the 2020s has arrived precisely on time. We have already eaten up 40 percent of our current decade. Preparation for the act of ranking must commence now.

To clarify: I’m not really thinking about my choices for the decade’s best albums. (At least I’m not thinking all that deeply yet.) I’m more interested in what I think critics overall will pick as the best. I have thought a lot about this. Probably too much. But I believe I have cracked the code.

Let’s begin by looking at recent history. Here is a list of 10 well-regarded albums from the 2010s. I compiled it by looking at a variety of “Best of the 2010s” lists and mentally averaging the most common entries. My process was “imprecise” (my word) and “possibly half-assed” (my editor’s words). But nevertheless I think most people will agree that these are definitely among the most critically acclaimed records of the previous decade.

Here they are, in alphabetical order:

Fiona Apple, The Idler Wheel … (2012)

Beyoncé, Beyoncé (2013)

D’Angelo, Black Messiah (2014)

Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp A Butterfly (2015)

Frank Ocean, Blonde (2016)

Frank Ocean, Channel Orange (2011)

Solange, A Seat At The Table (2016)

Taylor Swift, Red (2012)

Vampire Weekend, Modern Vampires Of The City (2013)

Kanye West, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

It’s interesting to note how some of these albums have shifted in terms of their critical reputations. At the 40-percent mark of the 2010s, the consensus choice for album of the decade so far was easily My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Kanye West stood head and shoulders above all other artists as a figure of profound cultural import and intense music-critic obsession. Then Kanye started to lose his mind in the back half of the 2010s and MBDTF slipped a bit — though not completely off the charts. At that point, To Pimp A Butterfly seemed like the album of the 2010s, given Kendrick Lamar’s elevated status as a Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper. But if a website or publication made a best of 2010s list now, I suspect that Blonde would be the new “easy choice” for the top slot, as Frank Ocean in retrospect seems like the defining artist of the decade.

Back to my original point: Half of these albums came out in the first 40 percent of the 2010s, between 2010 and 2013. The other five came out in the mid-2010s, between 2014 and 2016. The late 2010s are completely absent. I am confident that, if you look at most decade lists, you will see a similar pattern. There might be some records from a year ending with 7, but that’s about as late as they generally go. For the most part, these lists are front-loaded with “early decade” music. (In the parlance of “best of the decade” lists, we can liken the “late” part of the decade to December on year-end lists.)

Why does this happen? There are two reasons:

1) Decade lists made in the moment are typically made up of albums that were loved immediately. The “grower” records that rise in esteem over time do better on retrospective decade lists made years after the fact.