FKA Twigs has long been a stellar performer, and next year, fans will get to see it on stage: Today (December 1), Twigs announced the Body High Tour, which runs from next March to June.

Teasing the tour last week, Twigs wrote on Instagram:

“BODY HIGH. a live show. by myself, by us. created in the throes of EUSEXUA and the highs of AFTERGLOW. the whole of my life has been dedicated to movement and the mercurial nature of the body. throughout EUSEXUA my dancers and i have been allocating time before rehearsals to exploring movement, to discover something new. i have wanted to share this with you for so long!”

Tickets go on sale starting with an artist pre-sale on December 2. The general on-sale kicks off December 5 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.

Check out the tour dates below.