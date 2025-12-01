FKA Twigs has long been a stellar performer, and next year, fans will get to see it on stage: Today (December 1), Twigs announced the Body High Tour, which runs from next March to June.
Teasing the tour last week, Twigs wrote on Instagram:
“BODY HIGH. a live show. by myself, by us. created in the throes of EUSEXUA and the highs of AFTERGLOW.
the whole of my life has been dedicated to movement and the mercurial nature of the body. throughout EUSEXUA my dancers and i have been allocating time before rehearsals to exploring movement, to discover something new.
i have wanted to share this with you for so long!”
Tickets go on sale starting with an artist pre-sale on December 2. The general on-sale kicks off December 5 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.
Check out the tour dates below.
FKA Twigs’ 2026 Tour Dates: Body High Tour
03/14/2026 — Miami, FL @ Factory Town
03/16/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
03/18/2026 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/21/2026 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/22/2026 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
03/24/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
03/26/2026 — Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena
03/27/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
03/30/2026 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
04/02/2026 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
04/03/2026 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
04/04/2026 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
04/07/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
04/12/2026 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/19/2026 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/23/2026 — Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC
06/04/2026 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
06/06/2026 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/08/2026 — Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena
06/10/2026 — London, UK @ O2 Arena
06/12/2026 — Berlin, DE @ Velodrom