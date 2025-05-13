Gracie Sinclair, Jeanie Pilkington, and Heide Peverelle have joined forces as Folk Bitch Trio. The Australian group, who have opened for King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Alex G, and Julia Jacklin, announced their debut album, Now Would Be A Good Time, after five years of playing together.

“The chemistry of being inspired by each other was evident from the get-go,” Sinclair explained, adding, “We all talked about loving music when we were growing up, and knowing we wanted music to be a big part of our lives. But for me at least, when I looked into the future, it was this relatively mysterious thing.” The mystery is easier to process when performing with Pilkington and Peverelle.

Folk Bitch Trio also released a deceptively powerful new single, “Cathode Ray,” which “expresses a feeling of being trapped in myself, and wanting to break out of that so violently that I’m literally talking about opening up a body viscerally” according to Sinclair. “It’s about frustration, and knowing there’s no cheap thrill that’s going to fix that.”

You can listen to “Cathode Ray” above, and check out the Now Would Be A Good Time album cover and tracklist below.