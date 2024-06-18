Over the past half-decade, Fontaines DC have emerged as stars in their native Ireland (and the UK) and indie favorites stateside. They had a hit with their 2022 album Skinty Fia, and last month, they announced their fourth album, Romance. That news arrived alongside the single “Starburster,” and now they’ve offered a second look at the upcoming project with a new video for “Favourite.”

In a press release, the band’s Grian Chattenn described the song as having “this never-ending sound to it, a continuous cycle from euphoria to sadness, two worlds spinning forever.”

The track is a soaring a jangly tune, and it arrives with an appropriately fun and lighthearted video.

The video was self-directed by the band and it documents a recent trip they took to Madrid, a city the group has “multiple personal connections to, as the place guitarist Carlos O’Connell was born and grew up in and the city the band used as a base for their first ever tour,” as the release notes.

The band’s O’Connell previously said of the album, “This record is about deciding what’s fantasy – the tangible world, or where you go in your mind. What represents reality more? That feels almost spiritual for us.”

Watch the “Favourite” video above.

Romance is out 8/23 via XL Recordings. Find more information here.