Fontaines DC are favorites in their native Ireland, where their last album, 2022’s Skinty Fia, topped the charts. They’ve earned acclaim among North American audiences, too, and they have a treat for those fans later this year: Today (May 7), the group announced they’re going on a North American tour.

The run of shows lasts for a month, between late September and late November. The tour will bring them to some hot spots, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and more. Tickets are on sale now via the band’s website.

The tour is in support of the band’s upcoming album Romance, from which they shared the single “Starburster” last month.

Check out the group’s upcoming tour dates below.