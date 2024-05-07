Fontaines DC are favorites in their native Ireland, where their last album, 2022’s Skinty Fia, topped the charts. They’ve earned acclaim among North American audiences, too, and they have a treat for those fans later this year: Today (May 7), the group announced they’re going on a North American tour.
The run of shows lasts for a month, between late September and late November. The tour will bring them to some hot spots, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and more. Tickets are on sale now via the band’s website.
The tour is in support of the band’s upcoming album Romance, from which they shared the single “Starburster” last month.
Check out the group’s upcoming tour dates below.
Fontaines DC 2024 Tour Dates
09/20 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
09/21 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/27 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
09/28 — Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
09/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/02 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/04 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
10/05 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/06 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
10/09 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/11 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/12 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/13 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/18 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Romance is out 8/23 via XL Recordings. Find more information here.