A couple of days ago, Foo Fighters announced tribute shows in honor of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed in March. One will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3rd, and the other at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27th. New guests have just been announced.

In Los Angeles, the artists added to the roster are Pink, LeAnn Rimes, John Paul Jones, Alain Johannes, Nancy Wilson, Krist Novoselic, and Greg Kurstin. In London, the additions are John Paul Jones, Alain Johannes, Nandi Bushell, Nile Rodgers, Krist Novoselic, Greg Kurstin, and a special appearance by Chris Rock.

Already-announced guests for Los Angeles are Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction, Gene Simmons of Kiss, Alanis Morissette, Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Spiller of The Struts, The Mars Volta drummer Jon Theodore, Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine, Mark Ronson, and an appearance by Hawkins’ cover band Chevy Metal.

For London: Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age, Mark Ronson, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, former Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction, Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders, Wolfgang Van Halen, members of Hawkins’ cover band Chevy Metal, Supergrass, drummer Omar Hakim, and a special appearance from Dave Chappelle.