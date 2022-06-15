When drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away in March unexpectedly, Foo Fighters cancelled all of their remaining appearances for the foreseeable future. However, last week, the band and the Hawkins family announced a pair of tribute concerts — one in London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3rd and one at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27th. This morning, it was revealed the London show is set to feature Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders, former Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, and many others.

Meanwhile, the lineup for the Los Angeles show features an equally spectacular collection of friends and past collaborators of Hawkins.

At the Forum, Foo Fighters will be joined on stage by Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction, Gene Simmons of Kiss, Alanis Morissette, Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Spiller of The Struts, The Mars Volta drummer Jon Theodore, Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine, Mark Ronson, an appearance by Hawkins’ cover band Chevy Metal, and many more.

Both Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit UK and US charities chosen by the Hawkins family. More info on that, along with additional guests as they are added, will be announced soon. You can check out the show-specific lineups and sign up to receive information on updates, timings, ticketing links, and on-sale dates at foofighters.com.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.